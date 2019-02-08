3 Bellarmine falls 65-61 at Lewis

Bellarmine’s offense also had problems. Coming into the game as the top shooting team in the country, the Knights made just 39 percent of their shots against Lewis including a 7-for-28 night (25%) from beyond the arc.Conversely, Lewis finished with 47.2 percent shooting after opening the game by missing their first seven shots. They also finished a respectable 8-of-19 from 3-point land for 42.1 percent after making just one of seven in the first half.Compounding the shooting woes for the Knights was the fact that Lewis beat them on the backboards as well, outrebounding Bellarmine 37-33.