Billy Reed: Remembering Frank Robinson

If any Reds fans were unhappy about Robinson joining the team, they got little chance to express it because he was a star from the beginning. As a rookie in ’56, he hit a team-high 38 home runs, tying the National League rookie record held by Wally Berger of the Boston Braves. Thanks largely to the spark provided by Robinson, the Reds moved from fifth to third in the standings, finishing only three games behind the champion Dodgers. They also tied the NL record with 221 homers and virtually doubled home attendance to around 1.2 million.