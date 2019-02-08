Celebrities, state leaders visit KY school for Black History Month

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Students in Hardin County learned black history has been written, but it’s not done.
Friday, a Black History Month event at North Middle School taught students they can add their names to the history books.
Eight grader Bakari Battle said having a Black History Month is influential because black history isn’t taught frequently in schools.
"[It] makes me feel empowered and makes me feel like you can do anything, no matter what challenges are put in front of you,” Battle said.
Students were inspired to make their mark, with the help of people who are part of black history like Jenean Hampton, the first African American elected to a statewide office position, Garrick Griffin, the second Black Commander Sergeant Major of Fort Knox, and legendary artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Master P.
The leaders spoke to students about their dreams and accomplishments.
“You look at the dreams of the black history people that came before us,” Master P said, “the Dr. Martin Luther King’s -- this is what they wanted to see.”
Eighth grader LaCh’iria Toussaint and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton come from the same hometown of Detroit. Meeting Hampton gave Toussaint the chance to see a reflection of her capabilities.
"It makes me feel like I can conquer anything,” Toussaint said.
Aspiring singer, 12-year-old Janiya Banks, relished a moment she never thought she’d have -- she got to sing to Master P.
"I was shocked!” Banks said.
“If they love something they have to get out and chase it.” Master P said.
The students said they’re ready for the chase -- to love one another’s differences and add a page to history.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.