Charlestown schools help raise money to send SRO to D.C. to honor fallen Sgt. Ben Bertram

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - It’s been nearly two months since Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram was killed during a police chase in December. Now, the small community and its schools are rallying behind their brothers in blue again.
After Bertram's death, officers have been planning and raising money for a trip to Washington D.C. to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to honor Bertram during police week in May.
Thanks to some dedicated school staff in Charlestown, that trip is now possible for school resource officer Adam Clark.
Inside Charlestown Middle School, everyone knows Officer Clark.
“I see him pretty much every day in the hallways,” Claire Sweeney, a student at Charlestown Middle School, said.
“I like to bug him a lot,” Josh Andrews, another middle school student, said.
“Always there with a happy heart, smile, joke or two. And just kind of always has our back,” Beth Day, the technology teacher at Jonathan Jennings Elementary, added.
When Bertram was killed in December, the loss hit the small community hard.
“It’s the hardest thing,” Clark, who is an officer with Charlestown Police and a school resource officer at Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Charlestown Middle School, said.
It doesn’t get any easier as the weeks pass. Clark said often something will happen that he wants to call and tell Ben about, only to realize he’s gone again.
The police department and Bertram’s family want to visit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
“I mean, his name is going to be on that memorial forever. And we don’t get to see him again, that’s going to be the way that we honor and see him go off," Clark said.
“We need to have his back. Sending (Clark) to Washington D.C. was important to him, so it was important to us,” Day said.
That desire to help spread from staff to students.
"Cause him and Bertram were really close," Sweeney said.
“Definitely. And officers -- it’s a brotherhood like Clark has told me,” Andrews said. “And to lose one of them, he should definitely go support his brother.”
So the staff at his schools started collecting money. In two weeks, they had $1,200 for Clark. But they didn’t tell him.
"I had no idea what I was getting into. I got called into school for a meeting, I was totally unaware of everything. And when I got there, it was a shock, a big shock. I was not expecting it whatsoever, in a good way!" Clark said.
Surprising him with the money for his trip earlier this week is something that means so much to Clark and to the staff he works with.
"You know, someone who is always joking and strong, he was very moved by it," Day said.
“I had no words to express the thanks and feelings that I had," Clark said. “This community has been the best community you can live in, you can work in, you can just be a part of.”
"We all support each other," Day said.
For more information on how you can help the Charlestown Police Department get to D.C. for the trip, visit the GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.