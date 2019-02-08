Family farm evolves to entertainment and educational venue

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The phrase “farm to table” has become popular in restaurants and on Food Network TV shows. One Oldham County farm is a living, working example of what it all means.
It’s where one man’s dream of bringing Kentucky’s farm communities and culinary excellence into the spotlight is coming true.
If you’re from Kentucky, you’ve probably heard the name Ashbourne Farms before, but maybe didn’t know a lot about it. That’s about to change. The historic working farm hopes to become both an educational and entertainment venue in the Bluegrass state.
The 2,250 acre farm in La Grange had humble beginnings back in 1937.
Austin Musselman smiled as he thought about how his grandparents started.
“It came to be, that they got as a wedding gift, a couple of cows,” Musselman said.
To find their cows a home, Sally Brown and Lyons Brown leased about 100 acres of land, slowly buying more. Along the way, they cultivated a growing a love for agriculture and Kentucky hospitality into a serious business.
“They raised food on the farm, they had orchards and vegetables and livestock and they even had a restaurant and an Inn,” Musselman said.
Part of the Brown-Forman family, Musselman was always drawn to his grandparents’ farm. He realized it in a simple trip to the grocery.
“I said, ‘There’s something wrong here. Why am I not eating our own beef from the farm?’” Musselman said.
From selling beef and vegetables to restaurants, to providing community garden shares, Ashbourne Farms is part of the new farming movement to do things the old fashioned way. The former cattle show barn in his grandparents' heyday is now a showpiece.
“There used to be animals walking around right here,” Musselman laughed.
With the barn no longer being used for agriculture, Musselman and his staff preserved its history into a jaw-dropping event space with incredible views. It boasts re-claimed wood and re-purposed fixtures, like old lamppost lights. It opened in the middle of 2018 to weddings, non-profit and corporate events, but also hosts school groups, is working on a derby event and more public ticketed events, like its recent James Beard Culinary Experience.
The farm's Rodney Wedge showed us the greenhouse used during the winter,
“Right now we have a little bit of bok choy and some chives.”
For Executive Chef Patrick Roney, the job is the perfect pairing of his experience: From the Oakroom at the Seelbach’s fine dining to Harvest Restaurant’s rustic menu. Now, his food comes from a walk outside.
Roney said it’s inspiring,
“What’s about to be ready and what’s coming up,” Roney said. “Dishes start filtering through my head.”
Finishing touches will continue on the show barn - including the silos, which will later serve as an overlook to the property.
