Family farm evolves to entertainment and educational venue

With the barn no longer being used for agriculture, Musselman and his staff preserved its history into a jaw-dropping event space with incredible views. It boasts re-claimed wood and re-purposed fixtures, like old lamppost lights. It opened in the middle of 2018 to weddings, non-profit and corporate events, but also hosts school groups, is working on a derby event and more public ticketed events, like its recent James Beard Culinary Experience.