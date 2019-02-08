Five Questions with only Kentucky company chosen for Silicon Valley event

Well thank you for saying that, I really hope that my positivity comes through as a reflection of my passion. When I declared my major as Psychology, I basically declared that my new passion in life was to help people ____(Fill in the blank)____. In this instance at Wicked Sheets, I want to help people sleep better. I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by investors and board members who believe in me and allow me to wake up and do just that every day. I also believe that if you put positivity out into the world, the world will reinforce you. Sometimes reinforcement (aka the entrepreneur’s drug of choice) comes in the form of a customer review, sometimes an investment, or sometimes it’s just an empathetic hug from another entrepreneur who’s “been there” before. Regardless, I’m positive that I love what I do.