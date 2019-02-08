FORECAST: AM flurries and clouds; wind chills in the teens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cold air is making its presence known this morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.
A few flurries and light snow showers can be expected before sunrise.
Winds will gradually decrease through the day as temperatures struggle to get near 30°.
Despite the weaker winds, wind chills will remain in the teens throughout the day.
Tonight will be quite cold with lows in the teens. High pressure keeps skies sunny Saturday as highs rise into the mid to upper 30s.
Clouds return Saturday night ahead of next week's first system.
Light snow or a wintry mix begins Sunday morning transitioning to rain by the afternoon as temperatures reach the 40s. The rain sticks around Sunday night into early Monday; some areas north of I-64 could see snow mix with the rain during this timeframe.
Rain lingers through Tuesday potentially enhancing river flooding concerns.
TODAY: Decreasing Clouds; Breezy; Colder; HIGH: 30°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Cold; LOW: 16°
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; HIGH: 38°
- Snow and rain to end the weekend
