FORECAST: Cold night ahead with bitter wind chills

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flurries are holding tough as the last of the moisture from the previous rain event skips away.
The cold air is locked in over WAVE Country and will stay in place for another 36 hours. It will be quite a cold night ahead with some increase in clouds over Kentucky being the only saving grace from easing the temperature drop.
Lows tonight look to stay around 20 across Kentucky but where skies are clear in Indiana, upper single digits to teens can be expected. This will send the wind chill down to bitterly cold levels for some overnight/early Saturday. Speaking of Saturday, it will be another cold day but we should manage to climb above freezing for a few hours in the afternoon.
Our next weather system rolls in Sunday with a brief period of wet snow possible along/north of I-64. Any wintry weather will change to a chilly rain for the rest of the day.
Waves of moderate to heavy rain are still in the cards for Monday and Tuesday. Stay close to forecast updates as we monitor those trends.
REST OF THE AFTERNOON: Flurries ending (10%), partly sunny. HIGH: 29°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy over Kentucky, clear skies over Indiana. LOW: 20° (southern IN will range from 9-16°)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. HIGH: 38°
SUNDAY: Brief rain/snow in the morning (30%), chilly rain for the afternoon (80%). HIGH: 43°
