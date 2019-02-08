Goodwill opens 15th Louisville-area store in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Goodwill hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the opening of its newest location on Outer Loop in Okolona.
The store is 10,000 square feet and employs around 15 people. It also marks Goodwill Industries of Kentucky’s 65th store, according to the company.
Though the locations are meant for shopping, the company made sure to shift the focus back to the mission of the nonprofit - helping out people in their communities who need assistance.
“We are not in the business to operate stores,” Amy Luttrell, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentuckiana, said. “You need to know what we call the story behind the stores. We do this as a tool to help us carry out our mission, which is to help people get jobs, get on a career path and get out of poverty.”
Goodwill also offers employees the opportunity to be paired with a career coach for hands-on training and personal and professional development, all free of charge.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.