Iroquois High makes ACT accessible for students with free food and transportation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of high schoolers throughout the country will be waking up early Saturday morning to take the ACT test. One JCPS school is trying to make the process a little less painful for their students.
Iroquois High School is removing barriers that might be in a student’s way when it comes to taking the test.
“The most important thing really is learning and by being able to take their minds off of the small things, we can help them focus on their ability to learn,” said Clay Hollister, building assessment coordinator.
Pencils and calculators will be provided to the 60 juniors and seniors taking the ACT.
They’ll also get free busing to the exam site.
“Making sure that they can go to the test site and do the best that they can on their test will help them eventually earn scholarships, earn admittance to the colleges they want to get into,” said Hollister.
A homemade made breakfast and free snacks to keep them going during the six to eight hour long day will also be provided.
“You know, not everybody gets breakfast at home,” said senior Shaka.
Shaka is an ESL student, along with 40% of the student population at Iroquois.
“On my side or the ESL kids, it’s kind of hard for them to do a test, especially if it’s the first time,” said Shaka. “It’s hard for them because it’s a lot of reading and writing, a lot of vocabulary words they probably don’t understand.”
Those students will get extra time and be given a translation dictionary.
Senior Decontee said the extra resources allow her to focus on studying.
“It’s like less things to worry about because you know that it will be there and it helps you do better on the test because you know that there are people around that believe in you and want you to succeed,” said Decontee.
The school had one final push for test takers, a “Pumped UP” inspirational presentation Friday morning.
"I want to be a part of their success story by allowing them to hear my voice telling them they can make it,” said Therron Cunningham of Connecting Christian Church.
Donations from the community covered the cost of the student breakfast. Groups from two local churches are volunteering their time to cook.
