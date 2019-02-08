JCPS bus monitor accused of hitting child appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bus monitor with Jefferson County Public Schools appeared in court Friday morning after being accused of hitting a child.
Court documents said Daniel Barry, 68, slapped a 4-year-old who refused to sit down in her seat. The incident, which happened on January 17, was captured on surveillance video.
An arrest warrant states the girl attempted to get up multiple times during the interaction. When she got up the first time, officers said Barry “guided” her to the seat. The second time, he picked the girl up under her arms and “tossed” her in the seat. The third time, Barry “pushed” the girl back into the seat. When the girl tried to get up again, the warrant said Barry lifted her higher than before and “dropped her into the seat.”
Then, police said Barry sat with the girl for a moment. When he moved back to his original seat, the police report said the girl “put her head partially into the aisle.”
Police said Barry then hit the girl in the face.
Barry has been charged with 4th degree assault and child abuse.
The attorney said JCPS investigated the incident in mid-January when it allegedly happened. Barry kept his job but was reassigned to a different school.
He has since posted bond and is expected back in court February 18.
