LMPD Chief calls proposed cuts “worst-case scenario” in email to officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police prepares to make changes while the budget cut battle continues.
The Louisville Police Chief warned officers of significant cuts that may have to be made to the department Thursday afternoon in an email obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters.
In the email, Chief Steve Conrad supported Mayor Greg Fischer's push to increase revenue in order to avoid cuts, hoping the Metro Council will go along with the increase.
"If the Metro Council does not make the needed changes, we will be forced to make cuts I believe will significantly impact our service delivery to our city," Conrad said in the email.
Some of the changes may come sooner rather than later. Beginning February 16th, for example, LMPD's Violent Crime Reduction Overtime will stop being scheduled as it currently is, Chief Advisor Jesse Halladay confirmed. LMPD has used the "VCR" overtime to target violent hot spots in the city for the last couple of years.
The main bulk of the possible cuts would be made to the number of officers, according to the Mayor's proposal. The department would eliminate a total of three classes of recruits through 2019 and 2020 in order to cut 200 positions.
One hundred of those positions would be absorbed through attrition.
However, LMPD may be facing a shortage of officers regardless of the cuts. The department lost the most number of officers during the 2018 fiscal year than in the previous three. For example, according to staffing numbers obtained by WAVE 3 News in December, 83 officers resigned or retired in fiscal year 2015. Compare that to 147 officers in the 2018 fiscal year. So far for FY 2019, 49 officers have resigned or retired.
The loss of bodies attributed to the proposed budget cuts, Halladay explained, would lead to a host of LMPD units being affected.
Halladay would not confirm if there are any plans to eliminate LMPD's relatively new full time SWAT team, but explained they would have to reconsider how to allocate the number of officers the department would end up with.
She said losing 200 positions would encompass many units and how they operate.
"I know talks of cuts and budget shortfalls cause a great deal of stress and concern for all of us as we try to provide services needed to keep our neighborhoods safe," Conrad said in the email. He later continued, "I hope all of this will remain "worst-case scenarios" that never come to pass."
Critiques of the proposed cuts, like Councilman Brent Ackerson said the proposed cuts are a scare tactic. He said Mayor Greg Fischer knew for more than a year that there may be cuts to prepare for. Ackerson said Fischer is picking the things that are the scariest in order to force a tax increase through the Metro Council.
Ackerson said there are a number of projects that could be easily cut that are not on the Mayor’s list.
