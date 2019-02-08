LMPD Chief calls proposed cuts “worst-case scenario” in email to officers

However, LMPD may be facing a shortage of officers regardless of the cuts. The department lost the most number of officers during the 2018 fiscal year than in the previous three. For example, according to staffing numbers obtained by WAVE 3 News in December, 83 officers resigned or retired in fiscal year 2015. Compare that to 147 officers in the 2018 fiscal year. So far for FY 2019, 49 officers have resigned or retired.