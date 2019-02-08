Louisville non-profit affected by Google Fiber leaving town

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit organization, which currently receives free gigabit internet service, is figuring out what comes next after Google Fiber announced Thursday it will be discontinuing service in Louisville starting in April.
Neighborhood House is a community center in Portland that serves the community to help break the cycle of poverty.
Google Fiber launched at Neighborhood House in October 2017.
Director of Development Latara Appleby said she understands it’s part of business, but she’s sad to see Google Fiber leave.
“The Google Fiber that’s been provided to us at no cost has been hugely beneficial to every part of our organization,” Appleby said. “From the community we serve, for them to be able to come here, for kids to plan for homework help or trips or do learning activities, all the way to staff who use it to plan activities or do operational needs.”
Google not only provided Neighborhood House with internet, they also updated one of their computer labs and provided funding for new furniture and Google Chromebooks.
“We’re still in the initial stages of what the impact of that -- of no longer having that -- is going to be long term,” Appleby said.
Google Fiber is offering Neighborhood House a technology sponsorship of $15,000 to help with their technology needs.
