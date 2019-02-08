Man hit, killed on I-65 in Seymour identified

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) – A man who died after he was hit on Interstate 65 has been identified.
According to Indiana State Police, David Buchanan, 55, of Stanwood Michigan, was driving northbound on I-65 when his truck left the road and got stuck in the median around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Buchanan got out of the truck and was walking northbound on the interstate when he was hit by a white 2018 Jeep.
Buchanan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. Jackson County Animal Control took possession of a dog who was left in Buchanan’s vehicle.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
