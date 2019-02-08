Open up and say ‘aah’: Trump getting annual medical exam

Jackson's assessment last year was that Trump was in "excellent" health overall. But he added that the president, who tipped the scale at 239 pounds, would do well to drop 10 to 15 of them and shift to a low-fat, low-carb diet and take up a more defined exercise routine. Jackson said he'd work with the president (and enlist first lady Melania Trump and the president's daughter Ivanka) and the White House kitchen staff on both areas. Trump's primary form of exercise is golf. He has also said he gets lots of exercise just walking around the White House complex.