Parents of Marshall Co. shooting victims take to Frankfort to push for school safety changes

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers heard emotional pleas for change from the parents of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope on Thursday in Frankfort as a school safety bill moved forward.
Holt and Cope were killed in last year’s shooting at Marshall County High School.
WKYT reported Senator Danny Carroll (R-Paducah) appeared emotional while introducing the two families at the committee meeting.
“Nothing will ever fix what happened to these families, nothing will bring their kids back," Carroll said. "The best thing we can do is do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Both parents told lawmakers they support any changes they can bring to improve the safety of children throughout the state so that no other families have to suffer through the same pain they have.
“I think that God is using this evil that happened to Bailey and Preston and is somehow using that for good,” Preston’s father, Brian Cope, said.
Part of that good they believe is through Senate Bill 1.
If passed into law the bill would be the basis of several security enhancements, including creating a state school security marshal position to make sure everyone is in compliance and following good practices.
The bill would also work to improve the training of school resource officers and require certain personnel to have annual active shooter training.
The Senate Education Committee advanced the bill, which legislative leaders have designated as a top priority for this year's session.
But one question remains - where will the money come from? Lawmakers said that will likely be handled next session, which is a budget year.
“If we can protect our government buildings, our airports, our sports stadiums - why are we not protecting our kids?" Jasen Holt asked. "They are more important than anything. This is the future of our state, our country.”
Senate Bill 1 is scheduled to be voted on by the full senate on February 8.
