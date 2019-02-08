Sex-abuse report implicates Louisville priests ordained nearly a century ago

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly two decades after dioceses across the country began dealing with widespread accusations of sexual abuse by priests, an independent reviewer on Friday released a long-awaited report on such crimes within the Archdiocese of Louisville.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Miller submitted his 25-page report, the culmination of a three-month-long investigation, to the Archdiocese of Louisville Sexual Abuse Review Board.
Miller’s damning report included 48 priests accused of child sexual abuse. There were 34 credibly accused diocesan priests in the report; one group of 22 was substantiated and one group of 12 was “unable to be fully investigated." Then there were another 14, including 13 religious order and one bishop, listed on the religious order and others.
“The conversations I’ve had with survivors of abuse ... have convinced me this report is the best way forward,” Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said Friday. “I also want to say how deeply sorry I am for any time the church has shown apathy ... to those who’ve suffered sexual abuse.”
To give an idea of how far back the abuse allegedly took place, two of the accused priests were ordained in 1920 and 1932.
“Several cases generated the most reports and therefore the most documents,” Miller wrote in his report. “For example, Louis Miller, Arthur Wood and Daniel Clark were collectively responsible for over 170 reported cases. James Schook, Joseph Herp and Robert Bowling’s files accounted for another roughly 30 reports of child sexual abuse. Around 15 or so priests had only one accuser.”
Most of the accused priests named in the report have died.
Kurtz said Miller’s report wasn’t by any means a punctuation mark on the scandal.
“This is not a conclusion; this is a beginning," he said at the news conference announcing the report. "It’s the beginning of a process of transparency as (Archdiocese of Louisville Chancellor) Brian Reynolds has said to me over and over, we do not know what we do not know. There is information that may come forward, and if it does, we’re prepared to receive it and address it in a transparent way.”
