Shively PD release body cam footage of suspect being shot by officer following foot chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police have released body camera footage detailing the moments leading up to the shooting of a suspect Thursday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the area of San Jose and Grandview Drive just after 10 a.m. on reports of a suspicious person acting erratic and causing alarm in the neighborhood.
On scene, police found Terry Sams, 26.
Police said Sams took off, leading police on a foot chase for several minutes. The body camera video showed Officer Steve Becker jumping over fences and running through yards chasing Sams.
In the video, Sams was instructed by police to show his hands and refused, at one point turning and pointing a gun at officers. That’s when officers drew their weapons.
Sams was then shot by Officer Becker, who has 11 years of service, no disciplinary action in his file and one letter of commendation, according to Colonel Kevin Higdon.
Sams was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
“This individual placed himself in a high-risk situation whereby an officer had to make a split second decision to pull and fire his weapon," Colonel Higdon said. "We as officers never want to be placed in a situation where we have to draw our weapon and possibly take someone’s life or injure someone.”
Police said Sam’s gun was loaded and ready to fire. It’ll be sent to the state lab for comparisons to see if it was used in any other crimes, according to Myers.
Drug paraphernalia was also found near Sams at the time of his arrest. Police said investigators are working to secure blood and urine samples from Sams for testing to confirm whether or not he was intoxicated.
Thursday’s shooting was also not Sams’ first run-in with Shively Police. He’s had 36 cases in court since the age of 18, according to Colonel Higdon. In his nine or ten incidents with SPD, 65 to 70 percent were felonies.
“How he is still able to get out of incarceration is beyond us," Colonel Higdon said. “But that’s not something we have control of.”
Sams cannot be formally charged until he’s released from the hospital, according to police, but upon release he is expected to be charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As for Officer Becker, Lt. Colonel Josh Myers said he’s shaken up, not having anticipated yesterday’s events.
“Officer Becker is a human and he’s going to have to run the gamut of all the human emotions that come along with this,” Myers said. “So, he is physically well. Mentally I think he’s doing pretty good but it’s still something he’s going to have to live with.”
Becker has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
