SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Quiet but cold the next couple of days! Snow chances remain low with rain chances going back up next week. The concern for river flooding continues to grow.
Sunday Morning Brief snow before changing to rain. Minor.
2/15-16 Rain or Snow, track highly uncertain
2/21 Rain to Brief Snow
DISCUSSION:
The video today will cover most of the details of the above but the overall theme is a familiar one. Cold, Warm, Cold, Warm. Yada, yada, yada.
This means active weather in terms of precipitation when you change temperatures that quickly...and often.
Now-Saturday Night: Dry and cold.
Sunday Morning/Midday: Brief snow, mainly along/north of the Ohio River. Minor & brief grassy amounts possible. Changes to rain. Little to no impact from the snow part.
Sunday night-Tuesday Night: Waves of rainfall. Heavy at times. Tuesday wave will need to be monitored for strong wind gust potential.
Wednesday/Valentines Day: Quiet and colder.
Next Friday/Weekend: Another low pressure moves through. The track on this one have varying solutions which will determine rain or snow. Current data leans toward the rain idea. We will watch it.
The video will also throw out some hints to what I am seeing showing up in the data for late February/early March that will certainly be a time period to watch.
