‘Taxathon’ offering free financial, tax services for 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With tax season in full-swing, local organizations have teamed up to offer services to help community members file quickly and efficiently.
The Taxathon, hosted by the Louisville Asset Building Coalition and its partners, is focused on providing tax and financial resources for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in metro Louisville. A group called “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” works for 24 hours over the course of two days to help out.
The program started on Friday and will continue into Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Louisville Urban League on W Broadway.
It’s also family-friendly.
“We have coloring sheets and activities for kids, we have a popcorn machine, photo booth,” Brittany Sims with the Louisville Asset Building Coalition said. “So bring your whole family down. There is something to do for everyone besides just getting your taxes done.”
Participants can make an appointment by calling (502) 305-0005 or clicking here.
