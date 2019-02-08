Turn around, don’t drown: Driver stranded in high water on Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One driver is stranded in high water in Louisville as heavy rains continue.
The driver got stuck around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Frankfort Avenue near I-71 and River Road, in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood, MetroSafe confirmed.
Emergency crews are working to rescue the driver.
Officials said this is the second water rescue in the area on Thursday. They plan to put up barricades.
Even if barricades are not present, there are many roadways within Louisville that quickly flood to possibly deadly depths.
This is an important reminder to not drive through standing water at any time.
