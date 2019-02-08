2 UofL gets 15 from Asia Durr in 76-51 win over #15 Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is not a UConn hangover for #2 UofL.
Two games after the historic win over the Huskies, the Cards beat #15 Syracuse (17-5, 6-3 ACC) 76-51 in front of 8,521 fans in the KFC Yum! Center.
All-American Asia Durr scored 10 of her game-high 15 points right out of the gate, the Cards first 10 points of the game.
“Each game, you can’t take them for granted, so you’ve just got to come out and play hard and play strong,” Durr said.
The Cards hit 10-27 from three and had 22 assists on 27 made field goals.
Reserves Dana Evans and Kylee Shook joined Durr in double figures with 12 each. Evans hit 4-7 three’s. Shook pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Jeff Walz was happy with the overall performance, but did find fault with one stretch early in the third quarter, when the Orange went on an 8-0 run.
“I thought we defended extremely well throughout the whole game, except the start of the third quarter when we took a smoke break, as Coach Purcell likes to say,” Walz said. “I mean, it’s exactly what it looked like and that’s Coach Purcell’s line, so I gotta give the credit to him, but for about a two minute stretch, and I’ve got my staff telling me to call a timeout. I said I’m not doing it. I’ll lose before I bail em out because they aren’t going to play hard and we figured it out and I gotta give em credit.”
The Cards improve to 22-1 overall and 9-1 in the ACC. They are now alone in first in the league after #4 Notre Dame (21-3, 8-2 ACC) lost 72-65 at #25 Miami (20-5, 8-2), and #9 NC State (21-2, 8-2) lost 75-70 at #24 Florida State (20-3, 8-2).
The Cards visit Virginia Tech (15-7, 2-7) on Sunday at 12 p.m.
