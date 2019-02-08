2 women found dead in Murray, KY; Man in custody

MURRAY, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing two counts of murder after two women were found dead in Murray.
Police were called to a home on Catalina Drive around 9:47 p.m. Thursday after a person called and said they found a dead woman in their garage, according to Murray police.
When officers arrived, they found the victim lived next door to where she was found. Officers went to her home and discovred a second dead woman inside.
While they were searching the house, officers found Shannon Scott, 51, of Murray, inside the bathroom of the home.
Scott was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder, burglary, tampering with physical evidence and animal cruelty.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Murray police at (270) 753-1621.
