Women’s only race to return for 2nd year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A women’s only half-marathon and four-miler is returning to the Parklands.
The Filly Races are hosted by Women 4 Women. The races are timed and take place on the paved roads at the Parklands of Floyd’s Fork.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back the Filly Races,” Women 4 Women executive director Misty Cruse said in a press release. “This event is a great way for women to see just how strong they really are! Health is a big focus of the mission of Women 4 Women, both mentally and physically. We’re excited to see mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends gathered on the starting line, and we hope the men will show up to cheer them on.”
The races are scheduled for April 7.
