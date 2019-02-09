College GameDay returning to Lexington, changing venues

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - For the second time this season, Lexington will host ESPN’s College GameDay. But next week’s edition will feature a different venue than Rupp Arena.
UK announced on Saturday, the show is coming to Lexington on Feb. 16 for the Wildcats game against No. 1 Tennessee.
College GameDay will be broadcast from Memorial Coliseum, UK Basketball’s home from 1950-76. Currently, the Wildcats women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics team call Memorial Coliseum home.
This is UK’s 18th time hosting the show. They tie North Carolina and Duke for most times hosting.
Kentucky and Tennessee tip off at 8 p.m.
Admission is free and fans will be let in on a first-come, first-serve basis. UK’s clear bag policy and other security measures will be in effect. Signs are permitted, but subject to screening.
Doors open to the public for College GameDay at 9 a.m., the show begins at 11 a.m.. Students are allowed to start lining up at the student gate no earlier than 5 a.m. Saturday.
Kentucky currently has a 7-10 record in games featuring College GameDay appearances.
