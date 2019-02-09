Hot Shooting First Half, Poise Down the Stretch Lands Cats 10th Straight Win

After falling behind by 18 to start the second half, the Bulldogs went on a 19-2 run to cut the lead to 51-50. The Cats quickly responded with a 6-0 run to push the lead back to seven. The lead would stretch to 10 at 63-53, but back came Mississippi State, eventually cutting the Kentucky lead to 70-67. The Cats put this one away on the defensive end. Leading by four with eight seconds, freshman, Keldon Johnson came up with a steal on Bulldogs Quindarry Weatherspoon to seal the victory.