Hot Shooting First Half, Poise Down the Stretch Lands Cats 10th Straight Win

P.J. Washington
By Kendrick Haskins | February 9, 2019 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 4:45 PM

STARKVILLE, MS (WAVE) - PJ Washington scored 23 points, and Ashton Hagans dished out nine assists as #5 Kentucky wins at Mississippi State 71-67 for the Cats 10th straight win. UK is now 20-3 (9-1) on the season. The Cats have now won 20 games in all 11 seasons under head coach, John Calipari.

Washington was a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc, and was 9-13 overall from the field. Kentucky used a 25-8 run to end the first half to take a 40-25 halftime lead. UK drained 5-11 from the three point land while holding the Bulldogs to just 0-4 from downtown.

After falling behind by 18 to start the second half, the Bulldogs went on a 19-2 run to cut the lead to 51-50. The Cats quickly responded with a 6-0 run to push the lead back to seven. The lead would stretch to 10 at 63-53, but back came Mississippi State, eventually cutting the Kentucky lead to 70-67. The Cats put this one away on the defensive end. Leading by four with eight seconds, freshman, Keldon Johnson came up with a steal on Bulldogs Quindarry Weatherspoon to seal the victory.

Two big road games await the Cats this coming week. LSU visits Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The Tigers are also 9-1 in conference play, 19-4 overall, and are locked in a tie with UK for second place in the SEC. On Saturday, ESPN’s Gameday returns to Lexington as first place in the conference, and #1 team in the country, Tennessee comes to town.

