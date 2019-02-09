LMPD investigating fatal crash on Camp Ground Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed one person early Saturday morning.
Police were called out to the 3800 block of Camp Ground Road just after 2:30 a.m. According to an LMPD spokesperson, a preliminary investigation indicates that a car containing three people left the roadway and crashed.
One passenger died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
The driver and another passenger were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash, or if speed, or any other factors were involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
