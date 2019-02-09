Questions surround investigation of LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police showed up at the home of a metro police officer this week.
A lot of people have been wondering why.
Officer Jackie Miller confirmed to WAVE 3 News’ John Boel on Thursday that he is under investigation.
He would not say why he is under investigation and he wouldn’t say what police were looking for in his home.
His attorney refused WAVE 3 News’ request for comment.
So did LMPD.
Six years ago, Officer Miller was found guilty of official misconduct for lying about an altercation with a 12-year-old student. Miller said this investigation has nothing to do with that.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.