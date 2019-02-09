Son of fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht treated to shopping spree

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We have no way of knowing how horrible Christmas was for the nine-year-old son of Louisville Metro Police Det. Deidre Mengedoht after she was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve.
Friday, the community came together for a Christmas in February you might call it, as Mengedoht’s son, Preston, was treated to a shopping spree at Academy Sports & Outdoors.
With his father, Jason Mengedoht, by his side, Preston got to pick out fishing and hunting gear and anything else he wanted.
“When you leave for the day you may not come back,” Jason Mengedoht said. “You don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you or your family until it does. And you’re never really prepared for it.”
Preston now lives in the country on a seven-acre farm with his father, where they can spend a lot of time outdoors. Those shopping with Preston hoped it helped him just get to be a kid for a minute.
“We wanted to put a smile on his face, bring him in and see if we could get him to come in here and shop and kind of forget about the tragedy that’s happened a little bit,” Amy Blevins of Academy Sports & Outdoors said.
Louisville Metro Police officers also tagged along for the day of shopping.
“See him smiling, see his brothers running around, they are kids doing things they don’t normally get to do,” LMPD Officer Donnie Cardell said. “It makes my day.”
In spite of everything that has happened, nine-year-old Preston is still taking care of his little brothers.
“There’s always something on my list, like watching the kids,” Preston told WAVE 3 News. “I’m kind of like a father to them.”
“He’s been really strong. Preston’s really been the rock of the family,” Jason Mengedoht said. “He’s really come through, he’s just been so strong. I’m so proud of him.”
Preston said he wasn’t ready for his shopping spree, but he thought it was “pretty cool.”
LMPD and Academy Sports & Outdoors donated toward the gifts Preston picked out Friday.
