UofL inspired by Muhammad Ali to create free heart health clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new program in Louisville wants to transfer the memory of Muhammad Ali’s strength to the Smoketown Community.
To celebrate American Heart Month, the University of Louisville teamed up to teach people how they can have the heart of a champion.
Ayeisha McFaerran is a 23-year-old UofL hockey player. She learned that although she’s physical on the ice, there is more she can do once the skates are off.
“You’re not as healthy as you might actually think you are,” said McFaerran.
At the free “Heart of a Champion” clinic at Bates Memorial Church, doctors and students showed McFaerran what she needs to improve.
”It’s not just a number,” said McFaerran. “A number can mean anything. It’s how you can better that number for yourself."
The numbers on the blood pressure and cholesterol scales took off the band-aid hiding the lack of healthy food and exercise people like McFaerran and Margaret Reed are getting.
“[People] should get healthy when you can!” said Reed. “It’s not that easy all the time, but it’s not as hard as you think."
UofL School of Medicine Dean Toni Ganzel said the clinics were inspired by the champion who holds Louisville’s heart, Muhammad Ali.
“We know we’re not going to move the needle on health unless we get into the community,” said Ganzel. “Having a heart is about being healthy, but it’s really about compassion.”
Tapping into Ali’s champion spirit allowed the doctors to help others put in the work to help themselves strengthen their hearts.
”[I’m going to work on] my weight my body mass and a few other things," said Reed. “[I’m going to] get more exercise in and eat better,” said McFaerran.
Free clinics will be held in the Smoketown neighborhood. The list of upcoming clinics are below.
Future Clinics:
Bates Memorial Church: Feb. 10, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Smoketown Family Wellness Center: Feb. 23, 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.
Coke Memorial United Methodist Church: June 2, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Grace Hope Presbyterian Church: TBD
Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church: TBD
YouthBuild: TBD
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.