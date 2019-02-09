UPDATE: Police say alcohol not factor in fatal crash on Camp Ground Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed one person early Saturday morning.
Police were called out to the 3800 block of Camp Ground Road just after 2:30 a.m. According to an LMPD spokesperson, a preliminary investigation indicates that a car containing three people left the roadway and crashed.
One passenger died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
According to an update from police, a female driver of the car said she lost control in a curve. leading to the wreck. The driver also told police no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, and the backseat passenger was ejected from the back window.
The driver and another passenger were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Police said drugs and alcohol aren’t suspected in the wreck, and the investigation is ongoing.
