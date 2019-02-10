8 arrested after police standoff in Madison

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Eight people are in custody after a standoff with Indiana State Police which lasted nearly six hours.
According to ISP, troopers went to a home on Taft Drive in Madison to investigate a theft, when Joshua Moreno, 39, ran into an apartment, starting the standoff. Police later learned four people were being held against their will by Moreno in the apartment.
At 10 p.m., four people were released from the apartment. Two hours later, everyone else left the apartment and eight people were arrested.
Joshua Moreno was arrested and charged with four counts of kidnapping and criminal confinement, burglary and resisting law enforcement.
Jeremy Mikesell, 31, was charged with parole violation, possession of paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
Devan Hall, 33, was charged with receiving stolen propert.
Olivia Gayle, 19, was charged with assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Dahlia Jester, Rylee Mahoney, Robert McGaurgey and Ezra Engle were all charged with assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement.
All eight are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.
