Bullitt County fire engulfs home

(Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District) (Rich Carlson)
February 9, 2019 at 10:24 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 10:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District had a busy weekend, responding to 12 calls for service. Two of those were working structure fires, the agency said Saturday.

One call in particular led to a home devastated by flames.

A call from 5 a.m. Saturday morning was to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a house engulfed in flames with no hope of saving anything, the department said.

Because the house was on fire, the gas line was burning and crews were unable to shut down the gas themselves. A couple of crews from LG&E had to step in to take care of the shutoff.

The Okolona, Highview and Shephersville Fire Departments came to assist with the fire.

