Dental assistant accused of stealing jewelry off fingers, necks of sedated patients

Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron recently announced the arrest of a dental assistant for stealing jewelry from patients at a dental office in Rocky Point. Arieta Gouvakis, a dental assistant to Dr. Elliot Koschitzki at Long Island Implant and Cosmetic Dentistry, removed jewelry from two patients who were being treated at the office under her care on January 31 and February 1, 2019. Neither patient realized their jewelry was missing until after they left the office. The dental office cooperated fully with the investigation once they were notified of the allegation against their employee. Anyone with information or other patients who think they have also been victimized by Gouvakis are asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.