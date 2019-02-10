Driver, deputies help rescue 93-year-old man trapped in car for 8 hours

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A driver and Nelson County deputies helped rescue a man who had been trapped in his car for at least eight hours.
Around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Andrew Koehler saw lights in the woods while traveling on Louisville Road. It didn’t feel right to him, so Koehler turned around and came back to the area. He called 911 and waited for officers to arrive.
Deputies Levi Preston and Reece Riley from Nelson County arrived around 12:05 a.m. and hiked down the hill in the woods, moving toward the lights.
The lights belonged to a car driven by 93-year-old Carl Keown of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Keown’s vehicle had fallen off the roadway just before a guardrail, traveled down a steep hill through a farm gate and into the woods before coming to a stop.
Keown left his home around 4:00 p.m. Thursday and had been trapped in the car for at least eight hours, in falling temperatures, before being discovered.
He was transported to UofL Hospital by Nelson County EMS.
Keown’s daughter, Terri, and Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa expressed their gratitude to Koehler for following his instincts and possibly saving Keown’s life.
Photos from the scene taken in daylight show how difficult it was to see the car from the road. Koehler was able to see the faint lights around midnight.
