Farm machinery show once again coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In just a few days Louisville is going to be packed with hundreds of thousands of people in hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues for the National Farm Machinery Show, which is kicking off this week.
The National Farm Machinery show is the largest indoor farm show in the country. People can check out cutting edge agricultural products, equipment and services in the farming industry. The event will once again be held at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.
Kentucky native and rising country music star Dustin Collins will be there signing autographs. Collins was a guest on WAVE 3 News Weekend Sunrise on Sunday morning.
"Every kind of farm machine you can imagine," Collins said. "I know it started back in the 60's and the first one was actually an exposition on electricity. it shows just how far we've come with combines and other equipment."
The show brings in visitors from around the country where they can experience virtually every major line of farming equipment under one roof giving them hands-on access to various technological advancements needed for the upcoming farming season.
The Farm Machinery show starts on February 13 and runs through the 16th. There is no cost to attend but parking is $10 per car. Click here for more information.
