Hope’s Closet celebrates one year at new Taylorsville Road location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An idea that started in a garage has turned into a 1,500 square foot safe haven for foster families.
Angela Bischoff is the founder of Hope’s Closet, a nonprofit organization founded in 2014.
"Watched my friends take kids in with just the clothes on their backs,” said Bischoff.
Holly Cane is a foster parent.
"You have to decide whether or not to take a placement within five or ten minutes.”
Foster parents Angela Bischoff and Holly Cane know what it’s like not having enough.
“Before a lot of our friends who are foster families we would gather things on our own or message each other in the middle of the night saying, ‘Hey, I need this,’” said Cane.
“I said, [I’m going to] start a clothing closet out of the garage,” said Bischoff.
Bischoff started the idea of Hope’s closet about six years ago.
”Helping to lift that burden is a huge deal for foster families,” said Bischoff.
”Most of the time the babies come when you don’t expect it like 12 o’clock at night,” said Cane.
With the help of Hope’s Closet, foster families like Cane’s can expect to shop and provide for their children.
"Open our doors to serve anyone who’s not with their birth families,” said Bischoff.
Bischoff and Cane said foster parents don’t always get enough money to completely care for the kids. However, they know for a fact they can turn to this closet for the aid they need when their funds or clothing sizes run out.
"Fostering is not for the faint of heart there is a lot of tears there's a lot of uncertainty,” said Cane.
As their separate families grow with their now adopted children, on the one-year anniversary of the store’s new location there’s no shortage of love, support and clothes to go around.
"It’s a blessing. I used to only have one car seat in the garage--if you look up, I have tons,” said Bischoff.
Hope's closet is open on Tuesdays and Saturday's. It's located on Taylorsville Road in Louisville.
For more information on how you can donate to Hope’s Closet click here.
