Knights fall at Indy for their third straight defeat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time since the 2014 season, the Bellarmine Knights have lost three straight games. Saturday in Indianapolis, the Greyhounds of Indianapolis beat Bellarmine 78 to 69.
The Knights jumped out to an eight point lead in the first half, but UIndy ended the half on a 9-0 spree and led at the half 37 to 36. Bellarmine’s cold shooting hurt its chances in the second half as Indy ran out to a 14 point advantage, 58-44 at the 10:34 mark.
Bellarmine, plagued by injuries to Adam Eberhard, Daniel Ramser and Chivarsky Corbett, battled back to trim the Greyhounds’ lead to just three at 70-67 with just 1:34 left in the game. Indianapolis held off the Knights and left Bellarmine with a mark of 18-3. Alex Cook led the Knights with 15 while C.J. Fleming contributed 12.
The Knights return home this Thursday night when they host Illinois Springfield at 8 p.m.
