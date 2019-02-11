Durr’s 34 Leads #2 Cards to Road Win

''We have to get rid of those moments in games when we kind of lose focus,'' the Hokies' Taylor Emery said. ''We've been saying the same thing over and over again, but this game, I feel, we played very well about three, three-and-a-half quarters and we kind of let them go on a run. We came back, but if we wouldn't have let them go on a run, it would have been a closer game and we wouldn't have had to come back.''