Home Improvement Expo comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From updating your bathroom to changing your kitchen countertops, there were all kinds of ideas at the Kentucky Home Improvement Expo at the Triple Crown Pavilion this weekend.
The event started Friday and ended Sunday evening. It featured seminars, demonstrations and exhibits from experts at national and local companies, all designed to help people through the home improvement process.
Exhibitors represented a mix of home improvement industries, from home additions, flooring and sunrooms to cabinetry, waterproofing and energy-efficient windows. Smart home automation was another popular exhibition trend.
There were also gardening exhibits to help people get ready for spring.
“A lot of folks pick a new product every year for their home. So, a lot of people are looking at windows, and landscaping,” show manager Tammie Scott said.
About 10,000 people were expected to show up throughout the weekend.
