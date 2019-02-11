Officials: Bardstown school threat no cause for alarm

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Concerns swirled online Sunday about a threat to Bardstown City Schools. But the district assured parents and students that there’s no cause for concern and that the threat was not credible.
Bardstown City Police received information about an alleged threat made via social media messages early Sunday morning.
The Bardstown City Police, with the help of Bardstown City Schools administrators, were able to identify the juvenile that made the threat, police said on Sunday evening.
Further investigation deemed the threat not credible by the authorities. The juvenile responsible for the threats does not live near Bardstown and is not a BCS student, police said.
The juvenile will face charges for making threatening posts, according to the BCP.
Bardstown schools will operate on a normal schedule Monday. Students may notice an increased police presence on campus to answer any questions they may have, police said.
