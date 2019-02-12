Calipari prepares Cats to host No. 19 LSU

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - John Calipari’s team has a week of top 25 matchups ahead. First on the docket, hosting the No. 19 Bayou Bengals on Tuesday night.
While the Cards are ranked No. 5 and favored by nine points, their coach says they’re prepared to face top-10 talent.
“This team, their guard play, their toughness, their size, they’ve got two bigs that come off the bench and are their leading offensive rebounders,” Calipari said. “They’ve got wings, some are shooters, some are high fliers. This is a good team... they say they’re top 15, they’re better than that. This is a top-10 team. In the last five games, they’ve been down 10 points four times, and they’ve come back and won three of them.”
Kentucky is coming off a tough 71-67 road win over Mississippi State on Saturday. After Tuesday’s game, the Cats will turn around and prepare to host their SEC rival and the top team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers.
“This stretch for us, we’ve had a couple of these where we’ve had tough games, by far the toughest stretch,” Calipari said. “Elite eight games, final four games, alright let’s see where we are. This is us to learn and are we where we all think we are."
Tipoff at Rupp Arena is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
