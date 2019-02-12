2 dead in Oldham County following multi-county chase, officer-involved shooting

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - A police chase that went through several Kentucky counties ended with two suspects dead in an officer-involved shooting in Oldham County.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Steven Dykes said a 911 call in Gallatin County started the chase.
A witness called 911 saying they thought a person was in distress. Scanner traffic described the initial call.
“Female attempted to escape from the vehicle -- black male pulled her back into the car,” an Oldham County dispatcher said. “He is possibly armed.”
The vehicle was described by dispatchers as a black mini van with Quebec license plates.
KSP found the car in question somewhere along Interstate 71 South between Gallatin County and Oldham County. A trooper tried to pull the driver over to see if anyone needed help.
Dykes said that’s when the driver fled, not stopping for police and continuing on I-71. KSP said they tried to use stop sticks to end the chase twice, but it didn’t work.
The chase went on for at least 20 minutes -- until Exit 14 in Oldham County. There, on the exit ramp, the suspect’s car crashed while trying to re-enter the interstate around 4 p.m. Monday, Dykes said.
Moments later, law enforcement officers opened fire. It is unclear if they hit either one of the people inside the vehicle.
The man died at the scene. The woman was rushed to University Hospital in Louisville, where she later died. Police have not confirmed who was driving, though scanner traffic described the man as the driver.
No police officers were hurt.
KSP’s Critical Incident Response team is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Troopers have not released what caused officers to open fire.
The people who died have not been identified.
Troopers from Post 5 in Campbellsburg were involved, as well as officers from Oldham County Police and the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office. None of those agencies have body cameras.
KSP has not said which police agency opened fire. That officer or trooper will be identified later in the week.
The southbound Exit 14 on I-71 in Oldham County was shut down for hours. As of 10:30 p.m., it had reopened.
