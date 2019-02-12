Feds indict 2 in Bullitt County overdose death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of heroin that caused the death of a Shepherdsville man.
Aaron Shelton, 27, and Tajuan M. McDowell, also known as Tawain McDowell, 18, are being held in federal custody on a charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Shelton is also facing an additional charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin causing death.
On the morning of February 2, Shepherdsville police were dispatched to a suspected fatal overdose. According to the criminal complaint, officers found the victim, identified only as A.M., dead. They also found suspected heroin.
Shepherdsville police and detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department's 9th Mobile Division made a controlled buy of heroin from Shelton. During the buy, McDowell tried to dispose of three bindles of suspected heroin while Shelton tried to get away and struck an unmarked LMPD vehicle.
While being arrested, officers spotted a large amount of cash on the floor of Shelton’s car. Multiple phones and other evidence was found during a search of the car.
“We will charge as little as one pill that results in overdose death,” stated U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman in news release announcing the indictments. “And these federal charges carry a mandatory sentence of twenty years to life for those that peddle their poison in our Commonwealth. Is it worth it?”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.