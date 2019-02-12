Horseshoe Southern Indiana temporarily closed due to rising river

Horseshoe Casino
By Makayla Ballman | February 12, 2019 at 3:44 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:44 PM

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) - Due to rising Ohio River conditions, Horseshoe Southern Indiana is temporarily closed, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.

All scheduled promotions, events, and entertainment at Horseshoe Southern Indiana from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, February 15, are canceled.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana will reopen once water levels have receded to a safe level.

The marine staff at Horseshoe is continuously monitoring the river forecast and will update the status of the casino within the next few days.

