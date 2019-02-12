Horseshoe Southern Indiana temporarily closed due to rising river

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) - Due to rising Ohio River conditions, Horseshoe Southern Indiana is temporarily closed, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.
All scheduled promotions, events, and entertainment at Horseshoe Southern Indiana from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, February 15, are canceled.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana will reopen once water levels have receded to a safe level.
The marine staff at Horseshoe is continuously monitoring the river forecast and will update the status of the casino within the next few days.
