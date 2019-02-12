Jewish Hospital hosts Valentine’s Day blood drive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jewish Hospital hosted a Valentine’s Day blood drive on Tuesday to help individuals in Louisville who are in need of blood.
Blood is critical to patients during emergent and scheduled treatment situations.
“We are asking the Louisville community to help us in honoring Heart Disease Awareness Month as well as Valentine’s Day by donating the invaluable gift of blood,” Julie May,KentuckyOne Health’s Employee Relations Specialist said in a press release. “In Fall 2018, we hosted a record-setting blood drive: 93 donors potentially saved more than 230 lives. We hope our incredible community will join us on February 12 to donate and help us reach our goal of 110 donors and save many more lives through their donations.”
Blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illness, traumatic injuries and more. The American Red Cross shared some staggering statistics regarding blood donation needs:
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
- Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood
On average, it only takes 8-10 minutes for someone to donate a pint of blood.
If you missed Tuesday’s blood drive, you can always donate blood at the American Red Cross.
