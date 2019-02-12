Kroger to hold management job fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kroger Company is seeking assistant store managers for the growing number of stores in the Louisville area.
The job fair will take place on Feb. 20 at 1600 Ormsby Station Court between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Candidates must have three to five years retail management experience or an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree to apply for a job.
Kroger is asking anyone interested to apply online before arriving at the job fair. Applicants should bring their resumes and dress for on the spot interviews.
Pay begins between $45,000 and $48,000. Employees can earn tuition benefits up to $3,500 annually. Kroger offers a five percent 401k match, comprehensive, affordable healthcare benefits and an annual $5,000 bonus potential.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.