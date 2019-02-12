Hotel catches fire in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at a hotel in Louisville.
The fire was reported at the Ramada on Plantside Drive around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jeffersontown Fire Department chief Sean Dreisbach.
When firefighters arrived, there were flames coming for the second floor of one of the hotel towers.
Dreisbach said the fire spread to the third floor and smoke damaged the second, third and fourth floors.
The room where the fire started was not occupied, according to Dreisbach.
The hotel was evacuated.
Dreisbach said the building’s alarm system was not working properly and that hotel guests were in different room then what firefighters were told.
No injuries were reported.
The fire mashal was called to investigate why the alarms were not working properly.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
