Louisville Metro Health confirms six flu related deaths this season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Between Feb. 3 and Feb, 9, over 900 people were diagnosed with the flu in Metro Louisville.
Just this flu season, over 4,600 cases of the flu were confirmed in Louisville.
Six people have died this flu season due to the flu.
To prevent the flu, Louisville Metro Health suggests washing your hands often, cover your cough and sneeze, and stay home sick if you’re not feeling well. But the best way to prevent the spread of the flu is by getting a flu shot, and doctors say it’s not too late to get the vaccine.
