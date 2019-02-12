Louisville officials explain dangers of driving through high waters as list of road closures grow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Roads around Metro Louisville are beginning to close as the Ohio River continues to rise.
It’s important to remember not to drive in high water.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” Louisville’s National Weather Service Meteorologist-in-charge John Gordon said. “We’ve got road waterways all over the place that have issues. Do not, never ever, never ever, never ever drive through flooded roads.”
“Even if the water looks passable, you can’t see the conditions of the road underneath it,” Jody Meiman, director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services, elaborated. " There could be sewer caps that could be removed which could cause some problems, somebody could fall into that. Obviously, we don’t want anybody planing in that or going into the water."
>> RELATED STORY: Henry County roadway closed due to mudslide
Meiman also broke down just how much water it takes for a vehicle to get stuck in the high waters.
“It only takes six inches of water to stall a car. Six inches of moving water can actually move a person and sweep them off their feet,” explained Meiman. “Twelve inches of water can float and sweep a small car. Eighteen to 24 inches of water can move something as large as an SUV or a large truck.”
Give yourself more time to get from point "A" to point “B.”
“Take your time,” Meiman said. “Allow plenty of time for travel. Especially as these heavy rain busts come into the area. Night time is even more dangerous. You can’t see the water sometimes. Lighting may be bad, so you’ll want to look for that.”
Below is a list of roads currently affected by the high waters:
- Catherine Station Rd has been closed
- 7th St & Berry Blvd viaduct - closed down the right East Bound lane
- River Rd from Indian Hills Trl to Blankenbaker Ln has been closed
- River Rd from Mockingbird Valley to Indian Hills Trl has been closed
- Witherspoon from River Rd to Shelby has been closed
- Beargrass Rd & from Seneca Park Rd to Scenic Loop has been closed
- Frankfort Ave at River Rd has been closed
- 7th & 8th street have been closed from River Rd to Main St
- 6th St from Main St to River Rd is still closed
- Harbortown Rd has been closed
- Juniper Beach Rd has been closed
- 4th Street from Main St to River Rd was closed without signs Tuesday morning. Signs have since been put out
- High water signs were put out at W Riverside Rd
- Mockingbird Valley Rd from Mellwood Ave to River Rd has been closed
According to UofL’s Kenny Klein, those attending the UofL basketball game Tuesday night will not be able to turn right onto River Road exiting at Third Street off I-64. Fans should arrive early for the blackout game, as it’s approaching a sellout.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.